PM Imran breaks ground for Jalozai housing scheme during KP visit (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:34 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
PM Imran breaks ground for Jalozai housing scheme during KP visit (VIDEO)
Share

NOWSHERA – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a low-cost housing scheme in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The premier was accompanied by Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed and SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.

PM would also inaugurate the Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and up-gradation project, besides laying the foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of the Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project. He will also attend the launching ceremony of the newly constructed block at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Khan will also hold separate meetings with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman.

PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia before or after Eid 08:08 PM | 19 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to Saudi Arabia either before Eid or after it to have key meetings with ...

More From This Category
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi still under arrest: ...
05:27 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan opens new border crossing point with ...
05:12 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan asks UK to deport ex-PM Nawaz Sharif
04:10 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam bags 2nd position in ICC T20I rankings
03:12 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan secures spot on three key United Nations ...
02:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan marks Allama Iqbal’s 83rd death ...
01:58 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem is the daughter of former cricketer Saleem Yousaf
05:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr