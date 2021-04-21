PM Imran breaks ground for Jalozai housing scheme during KP visit (VIDEO)
NOWSHERA – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a low-cost housing scheme in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The premier was accompanied by Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed and SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.
#Live: Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI addressing ceremony in Nowshera https://t.co/4RTeEv6eqB— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) April 21, 2021
PM would also inaugurate the Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and up-gradation project, besides laying the foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of the Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project. He will also attend the launching ceremony of the newly constructed block at Khyber Teaching Hospital.
دورۂ نوشہرہ کے دوران وزیراعظم عمران خان جلوزئی، نوشہرہ میں کم آمدنی والے افراد کے لئے "جلوزئی ہاؤسنگ سکیم، نوشہرہ" کا سنگِ بنیاد رکھیں گے۔— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 21, 2021
#نیا_پاکستان_ہاؤسنگ کے تحت شروع کیے جانے والے اس منصوبہ کے زیر اہتمام 1320 کم لاگت اپارٹمنٹس کی تعمیر کی جائے گی۔ pic.twitter.com/G6lNngSc7M
Khan will also hold separate meetings with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman.
