PM Imran breaks ground for Jalozai housing scheme during KP visit (VIDEO)

NOWSHERA – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a low-cost housing scheme in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The premier was accompanied by Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed and SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.

PM would also inaugurate the Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and up-gradation project, besides laying the foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of the Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project. He will also attend the launching ceremony of the newly constructed block at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

دورۂ نوشہرہ کے دوران وزیراعظم عمران خان جلوزئی، نوشہرہ میں کم آمدنی والے افراد کے لئے "جلوزئی ہاؤسنگ سکیم، نوشہرہ" کا سنگِ بنیاد رکھیں گے۔



#نیا_پاکستان_ہاؤسنگ کے تحت شروع کیے جانے والے اس منصوبہ کے زیر اہتمام 1320 کم لاگت اپارٹمنٹس کی تعمیر کی جائے گی۔ pic.twitter.com/G6lNngSc7M — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 21, 2021

Khan will also hold separate meetings with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman.