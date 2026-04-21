Ishaq Dar Pushes for US–Iran Ceasefire Extension in meeting with American Envoy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called on US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker and both sides held an extensive discussion on the evolving regional situation, especially US-Iran Talks.

During the meeting, Dar strongly reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable and effective path for resolving international disputes. He stressed that sustainable peace and stability across the region cannot be achieved without consistent engagement and peaceful negotiations.

Dar highlighted urgency of constructive international communication, He specifically called for meaningful diplomatic interaction between Iran and the United States. He urged both parties to seriously consider extending the current ceasefire and to create space for dialogue, diplomacy, and de-escalation efforts.

On other hand, US Chargé d’Affaires acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive, balanced, and positive contribution toward regional peace. She particularly commended Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating dialogue and supporting initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and encouraging diplomatic solutions.

The meeting underscored shared concerns over regional stability and reinforced the importance of continued diplomatic engagement among all stakeholders.