Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 9 runs in PSL 11

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 9 runs in the Pakistan Super League Season (PSL) 11.

In the 30th match of the tournament, played at Gaddafi Stadium, Quetta Gladiators were set a target of 198 runs after Lahore posted 197/6 in their 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Quetta Gladiators managed to score 7 wickets down in their allotted overs but fell short of the required total.

For Quetta, Rilee Rossouw top-scored with 62 runs, while Shamyl Hussain made 53. Other contributions came from Saud Shakeel (17), Khawaja Nafay (12), Brett Hampton (7), Bevon Jacobs (2), and Hasan Nawaz (0).

Abrar Ahmed remained unbeaten on 24 along with Alzarri Joseph who scored 3 not out.

For Lahore, Haris Rauf took 2 wickets, while Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, and Ubaid Shah picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars had set a strong total of 197/6, powered by a brilliant century from Fakhar Zaman, who scored 103 off 51 balls. Other contributions included Charith Asalanka (31), Abdullah Shafique (14), Shaheen Afridi (8), Sikandar Raza (5), and Mohammad Farooq (4), while Daniel Sams remained unbeaten on 18.

For Quetta, Khalil Ahmed took 2 wickets, while Abrar Ahmed, Brett Hampton, and Usman Tariq claimed one wicket each.

Quetta Gladiators needed a win in this match to stay in the tournament; a defeat has now put their qualification hopes in serious danger.