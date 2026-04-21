Pakistan Navy advances Maritime Power with Precision Strike Test of Taimoor Air-Launched Missile: ISPR

Pakistan Navy has successfully carried out a live firing test of its indigenously developed Taimoor air-launched cruise missile, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

The exercise is powerful showcase of precision strike capability and full operational readiness, stating that the anti-ship weapon system performed flawlessly during the test.

Pakistan Navy successfully conducted live weapon firing of Taimoor Air Launched Cruise Missile, an indigenously developed anti ship weapon system, demonstrating precision strike capability and operational readiness at extended ranges. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/AzN9NR36wU — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) April 21, 2026

ISPR said the missile completed its mission with “exceptional precision,” confirming the navy’s advanced ability to detect, track, and decisively neutralize hostile sea-based threats at extended ranges. The successful trial, it added, underscores a significant leap in Pakistan Navy’s combat and deterrence capabilities.

Officials highlighted that the test represents a major milestone in strengthening Pakistan’s defence architecture, further enhancing the armed forces’ multi-domain, coordinated strike potential in conventional warfare scenarios.

The statement emphasized that Pakistan Navy remains firmly committed to safeguarding the country’s maritime borders and protecting national interests across its sovereign waters.

The achievement drew praise from the country’s top leadership, with the president, prime minister, and services chiefs congratulating the scientists and engineers behind the development.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also hailed the successful test as a landmark moment for Pakistan’s defence capability, calling it a “milestone” and reaffirming confidence in the navy’s resolve to defend maritime frontiers.