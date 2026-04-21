vivo Pakistan Hosts “Capture the Future 2026” with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan

LAHORE — vivo Pakistan, in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, has completed the second year of its three-year corporate social responsibility initiative, Capture the Future, which aims to promote creativity among children through mobile photography.

The programme, launched in 2025, seeks to encourage storytelling and self-expression by equipping young participants with basic photography and visual communication skills.

According to organisers, this year’s activities began with a two-day training workshop attended by children from different parts of the country. Participants used smartphones to capture portraits, landscapes, animals and architectural subjects as part of practical learning exercises.

The initiative builds on its first year, which received positive feedback locally and internationally, and has now expanded to include a new group of participants.

Photography sessions were conducted by mentor Haris Sagheer Bhatti, focusing on both technical and creative aspects such as framing, lighting, composition and visual storytelling. Organisers said the courses are being integrated into the existing curriculum at SOS Children’s Villages to ensure continuity.

In addition, teachers from SOS centres are being trained under a “Train the Teachers” component, enabling them to conduct regular sessions independently.

Speaking about the initiative, Vivo Pakistan’s Director of Brand Strategy, Muhammad Zohair Chohan, said the programme was designed to provide children with opportunities for creative expression and skill development.

Over the course of the camp, participants progressed from basic techniques to more advanced concepts, including portraiture, depth of field, and bokeh. Activities were held across different settings, including sports areas and playgrounds, allowing children to apply their learning in practical environments.

The programme concluded with an exhibition where participants’ photographs were displayed.

SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan National Director Saba Faisal said the collaboration combined creativity with skill-building and mentorship to help prepare young people for future opportunities.

The initiative will continue into its third year, with organisers aiming to further build on the skills and confidence developed among participants.