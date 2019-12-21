COAS General Qamar Bajwa calls on PM Imran in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to media reports, the meeting was held after an oath-taking ceremony of newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad

President Arif Alvi and newly sworn-in CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmad were also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry attended the oath-taking ceremony.