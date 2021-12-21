Pakistan’s eminent haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away
01:10 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – Known haematologist and pioneer of bone marrow transplant Dr Tahir Shamsi passed away at a private hospital in Karachi Tuesday morning, confirmed his family.

Tahir Shamsi had been admitted to the hospital after he suffered a brain haemorrhage last week. He had been undergoing treatment but his condition worsened on Thursday and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital where he breathed his last today.

Dr Shamsi is credited with introducing bone marrow transplant in Pakistan in 1996. He had performed 650 bone marrow transplants and was the author of over 100 research articles.

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Shamsi had introduced the idea of plasma therapy.

Dr Shamsi had established the National Institute for Blood Disease for the treatment of blood-related diseases in 2011. He was a Royal College of Pathologist fellow.

In recognition of his services, a lifetime achievement award was conferred on the eminent doctor by the Dow Graduates Association of North America in 2016.

