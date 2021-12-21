Pakistan reports 270 new Covid cases, four deaths

ISLAMABAD − At least four people died of Covid-19 while 270 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,882 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,291,737.

Pakistan conducted a total of 42,506 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.63 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 643. Around 297 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,253,298.

Patients on Critical Care: 643 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 21, 2021

As many as 479,481 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,267 in Punjab, 181,023 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,308 in Islamabad, 33,587 in Balochistan, 34,642 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.