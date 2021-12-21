Pakistan reports 270 new Covid cases, four deaths
Web Desk
09:00 AM | 21 Dec, 2021
Pakistan reports 270 new Covid cases, four deaths
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least four people died of Covid-19 while 270 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,882 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,291,737.

Pakistan conducted a total of 42,506 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.63 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 643. Around 297 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,253,298.

As many as 479,481 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,267 in Punjab, 181,023 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,308 in Islamabad, 33,587 in Balochistan, 34,642 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan revises rules for passengers travelling ... 04:12 PM | 18 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday issued updated guidelines for international ...

More From This Category
IHC summons PM Imran Khan in disqualification case
10:35 AM | 21 Dec, 2021
Sindh announces public holiday on December 25
08:08 AM | 21 Dec, 2021
High import bill, decline in remittances widen ...
12:26 AM | 21 Dec, 2021
New animated superhero series to help Pakistani ...
11:41 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
'AYYILDIZ-2021' – Pakistan, Turkish navies hold ...
10:05 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Pakistan Navy ship Alamgir visits Nigeria, ...
09:39 PM | 20 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir dresses up as Spiderman in excitement of Hollywood movie hitting Pakistani ...
10:32 PM | 20 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr