Pakistan's daily Covid-19 cases hit above 500 for first time in three months

10:51 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
Pakistan's daily Covid-19 cases hit above 500 for first time in three months
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to witness upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases as 541 new cases were reported in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio surging to 3.50 percent.

It is for the first time in three months that fresh cases of Covid-19 in Pakistan crossed 500-mark.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that one death was reported due to infection as overall is 30,393. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,535,144.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 100. Pakistan conducted a total of 15,642 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 129 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,499,482.

As many as 580,131 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,258 in Punjab, 219,975 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,097 in Islamabad, 35,540 in Balochistan, 43,383 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,760 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Amid fears of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks. 

Pakistan revises travel advisory for domestic ... 12:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has revised travel advisory for passengers of all ...

More From This Category
India blocks Radio Pakistan’s Twitter account ...
08:50 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
Gen Bajwa says Kartarpur Corridor a symbol of ...
11:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Musician Salman Ahmad appointed Imran Khan’s ...
11:31 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Telecom operators warn of shutting down cellular, ...
10:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
ECP bars PM Shehbaz from inaugurating Hydropower ...
10:28 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet tomorrow for ...
09:34 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Behroze Sabzwari apologises to Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar over bizarre remarks 
11:06 AM | 29 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr