Pakistan's daily Covid-19 cases hit above 500 for first time in three months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to witness upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases as 541 new cases were reported in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio surging to 3.50 percent.

It is for the first time in three months that fresh cases of Covid-19 in Pakistan crossed 500-mark.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that one death was reported due to infection as overall is 30,393. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,535,144.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 100. Pakistan conducted a total of 15,642 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 129 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,499,482.

COVID-19 Statistics 29 June 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 15,462

Positive Cases: 541

Positivity %: 3.50%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 100 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 29, 2022

As many as 580,131 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,258 in Punjab, 219,975 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,097 in Islamabad, 35,540 in Balochistan, 43,383 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,760 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Amid fears of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.