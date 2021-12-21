Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19
World tennis star Rafael Nadal on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
The Spanish player took part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship last week in Abu Dhabi and upon his arrival in Spain, he confirmed on his Twitter account that he has tested positive for the virus.
The player wrote: "I am going through some unpleasant moments but I trust that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me."
"As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution," he added.
The 35-year-old further said: "I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments."
Hola a todos. Quería anunciaros que en mi regreso a casa tras disputar el torneo de Abu Dhabi, he dado positivo por COVID en la prueba PCR que se me ha realizado al llegar a España.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 20, 2021
Nadal was due to fly to Melbourne later this month to participate in the Australian Open leading an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) event.
The former number one had been back in action after facing a foot injury back in August which ruled him out of the Wimbledon and the US Open. After the injury, the 20-time major champion played his first match and lost against Andy Murray.
