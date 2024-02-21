Who's in and who's out in PDM 2.0 govt in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's political bigwigs finally reached formal agreement to form new government around two weeks after the general election that was marred by several controversies.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced form a coalition government, party leaders have said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will take role of Prime Minister for the second time while PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari will become President again.

It remains unclear who will take up other top posts in the government as process for electing PM involves a parliamentary vote, which will be held in late February while election to nominate president will be held in coming days.

Pakistan Peoples Party will get roles of Senate chairman and Punjab governor, while the governors in Sindh and Balochistan will be of Nawaz's choice.

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and PML-Q will also get some roles in the government.

The portfolio of the finance minister will be crucial to the PDM 2.0 setup as Asian nation faces economic woes. The finance czar will have to deal with major challenges including the completion of the ongoing IMF programme, clinching a clean deal with the IMF, and the next budget 2024-25 in line with the IMF programme stern conditions.

Ishaq Dar will be the top pick for the role while names of Sultan Ali Allana and Muhammad Aurangzeb are also being considered for the role.