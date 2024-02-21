Saad Rafique, Haneef Abbasi 'heckled, attacked by female political activists' in Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and Haneef Abbasi were allegedly heckled and attacked by female political activists in Islamabad's Kohsar Market, drawing condemnations from politicians.
Reports in local media said two seasoned politicians got into an unwanted situation as female political activists hurled insults and derogatory remarks at Nawaz's aides in the capital on Tuesday.
Abbasi and Rafique were sitting in Kohsar Market when these political activists chanted slogans about alleged rigging in elections.
The women, according to unverified reports, used foul language after which Haneef Abbasi tried to record them in video. It reportedly led to a further altercation. The women even tried slapping the politicians.
PTI activists are having a field day as they continue to share the news on social media. Meanwhile, Islamabad police said no complaint has been filed by PML-N leaders so far.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
