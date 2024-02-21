Search

Motorway M2, M3 and several other sections closed amid dense fog

Web Desk
10:04 AM | 21 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Poor visibility caused by dense fog disrupted road travel on Wednesday while commuters are facing problems for intra-city travel with several sections of motorway remain closed in the early hours.

Traffic on Motorways and Highways in several cities continued slowly and several Motorway sections were closed at midnight. 

According to the motorway spokesman, Motorways M-2, M-3 remain unavailable for traffic in early hours.

M2 motorway is closed from Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad, and Farooqabad to Kot Momin.

Furthermore, M3 motorway was closed from Faizpur to Samundri, and Faizpur to Jaranwala.

Traffic on M4 motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad, and Abdul Hakeem to Pindi Bhattian was also disrupted.

NHMP officials urged passengers to avoid unnecessary travel, and advised to seek alternate routes.

