Motorway M2, M3 and several other sections closed amid dense fog

ISLAMABAD – Poor visibility caused by dense fog disrupted road travel on Wednesday while commuters are facing problems for intra-city travel with several sections of motorway remain closed in the early hours.
Traffic on Motorways and Highways in several cities continued slowly and several Motorway sections were closed at midnight.
According to the motorway spokesman, Motorways M-2, M-3 remain unavailable for traffic in early hours.
M2 motorway is closed from Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad, and Farooqabad to Kot Momin.
Furthermore, M3 motorway was closed from Faizpur to Samundri, and Faizpur to Jaranwala.
Traffic on M4 motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad, and Abdul Hakeem to Pindi Bhattian was also disrupted.
NHMP officials urged passengers to avoid unnecessary travel, and advised to seek alternate routes.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.