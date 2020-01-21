Ayesha Omar pays heartfelt tribute to mother on her birthday

LAHORE - Pakistani popstar cum actor Ayesha Omar paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, who turned 70 on Monday (yesterday).

Taking to Instagram, Omar shared a video featuring her along with Bulbulay fellow stars wishing for her mother as she cuts a cake.

Sharing the video, Omar also narrated a story of a courageous woman ­­– her mother—who raised her children successfully despite financial constraints following her husband’s death.

“A woman was widowed with two tiny children and not a penny to her or her husband’s name. Her siblings were all married and assumed that the well-to-do family she got married into, would take care of her, financially and emotionally,” reads her caption.

“Her in-laws dissolved the family company when her husband [the major shareholder of the company] died and divided all the money amongst themselves.”

Her mother later shifted to Lahore and started a new life, clueless about how to fight for her rights.

“After two years of staying with her sister-in-law, bank jobs and daycares for her children, she found a tiny house on rent alone, managed to get her kids admitted to the best school in the city on merit scholarships and started teaching in the same school herself,” said Omar.

Her mother later started driving school van to earn some extra money to make ends meet.

“Those were really really tough years for her and her kids. This continued until her two children grew up and went to college,” said she.

Omar’s mother had saved up enough to buy a tiny plot of land to build a small house for herself and her kids. “When college started, her daughter started doing art and tv projects simultaneously to support her education and eventually took over after she graduated. Soon, her son started working too, and she finally got the rest she deserved, after all those excruciatingly hard years.”

Omar said that she moved to Karachi to pursue her career to support her family while her brother went abroad to pursue his studies. However, her mother never remarried. She requested fans to send out some love and good vibes for her beloved mother as she turns a year old today.

Belated Happy Birthday!