PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) to discuss the current political and economic situation of the country.

According to media details, the novel coronavirus and Kashmir issues will come up for discussion in the nine-point agenda of the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet meeting will approve the Economic Coordination Committee’s decisions take on July 16.

Agenda items of five ministries and divisions will be presented for approval as well during the meeting.

The agenda also includes amendments to be made to the Companies Act 2017 and partnerships with limited liability act related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Narcotics Substance Act have been included in the agenda for the meeting as well.

The Cabinet will be briefed on the National Institute of Heath Re-organisation Act 2020 and approve the National Health Emergency Response Act 2020.

The meeting will be held at 12:00PM in the federal capital.