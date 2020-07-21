Top military brass resolves to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security
06:46 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Top military brass resolves to thwart any threat to Pakistan's security
RAWALPINDI – The top military leadership of country has reiterated resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

According to the ISPIR, 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference, presided by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at GHQ.

Forum reviewed operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in context of external and internal security of the country.

COAS complimented efforts put in by all formations to maintain high level of combat readiness particularly in the wake of evolving regional security situation.

“Taking special note of continued atrocities in IOJ&K as illegal actions of August 5, 2019 complete one year next month, forum paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for their legitimate struggle for freedom,” read ISPR tweet

COAS especially lauded efforts in aid of civil administration in fight against COVID -19 and locust.

“Stressing the need to exercise maximum care with respect to Eid ul Azha and Muharram to maintain the gains achieved in countering the pandemic, forum also appreciated efforts of Doctors, Healthcare workers, Paramedics across the country”.

COAS expressed complete satisfaction with overall operational readiness of Army.

