JD Vance praises PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir as US pushes for lasting Middle East peace

BURGENSTOCK – US Vice President JD Vance has expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, crediting their roles in advancing the ongoing US-Iran peace process.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the talks, Vance described Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a “dear friend of the president’s” and praised his “careful and skilled negotiations,” saying they helped bring the process to its current stage.

He also spoke warmly of Field Marshal Asim Munir, noting his close engagement in recent diplomatic efforts. “I’ve probably talked to Field Marshal Munir more than I’ve talked to anybody else over the last three months,” he said, adding that while he is “a great military leader,” he has also shown himself to be “a great diplomat.”

Vance also thanked US President Donald Trump for empowering the delegation to pursue diplomatic solutions, saying the administration was committed to addressing issues that matter to the American people.

“The question before us now is how much more we can accomplish together,” he said. “Can we turn over a new leaf, can we change relations in the Middle East permanently, or do we go back to doing things the old way?”

He added that while returning to past approaches was not the preferred option, it remained a possibility if diplomacy fails, stressing the importance of sustained engagement to secure long-term peace in the region.