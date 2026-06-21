Lahore Weather Update: City braces for Rain, Strong Winds amid scorching heat

Lahore is expected to witness change in weather, as Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms, rainfall and strong wind gusts across the metropolis.

Current temperatures remained at 38°C while RealFeel is 42°C, as high humidity levels add to weather-related concerns. Authorities advised residents to remain cautious and stay updated on the latest weather advisories. Winds are currently blowing at approximately 3 kilometers per hour, although meteorologists warn that stronger gusts may develop as weather systems move across the region.

NDMA issued a nationwide weather alert, warning of severe weather conditions expected over the next 12 to 24 hours. Strong winds, dust storms, thunderstorms, and widespread rainfall are forecast across much of the country, raising concerns about urban flooding, travel disruptions, and weather-related hazards.

Authorities have also cautioned that the UV index could reach dangerous levels, urging residents to limit unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and to use sunscreen, umbrellas, and other protective measures.

NDMA said widespread thunderstorms accompanied by rain, strong winds, and gusty conditions are expected in Islamabad and large parts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Gujar Khan, Gujrat, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Khushab, Jhang, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Similar weather conditions are forecast for Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Gilgit, Skardu, Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Kotli, Poonch, Hattian, Mirpur, and Bhimber.

NDMA issued Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir. Officials warned that rising temperatures and unstable weather conditions could trigger sudden glacial lake overflows, posing risks of flash floods, landslides, and debris flows in vulnerable mountainous regions.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Parachinar, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan. Meanwhile, parts of Balochistan, including Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Khuzdar, and Zhob, are also likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall.

In Sindh, areas including Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Karachi may witness strong winds, dust storms, thunderstorms, and scattered rainfall.