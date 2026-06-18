Rain to Cool Lahore this weekend as Met Office warns of Thunderstorms, Hail

LAHORE – After days of intense summer heat, Lahore witnessed dramatic change in weather as rain showers and powerful winds swept across the city, bringing much-needed relief to residents. However, meteorologists warn that the unsettled weather could turn severe in the coming days, with thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds expected across Lahore and several districts of Punjab.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast scattered rain-thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and isolated heavy downpours from Thursday night through the weekend. Authorities have cautioned that hail and strong winds may damage vulnerable infrastructure, including solar panels, electricity poles and roadside billboards.

A strong westerly wave is currently influencing upper and central parts of the country. At the same time, moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea are feeding into central and southern regions, creating favorable conditions for widespread thunderstorm activity. A seasonal low-pressure area remains active over western Balochistan and adjoining areas, further intensifying the weather pattern.

Despite expected showers, temperatures are forecast to remain exceptionally high. Lahore is likely to record maximum temperatures between 39°C and 41°C on Friday, while mercury levels could climb to 40°C to 42°C on Saturday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C during the last 24 hours, with evening humidity measured at 33 percent.

PMD predicted rain, windstorms and thunderstorms in numerous districts, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Pakpattan, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Kot Addu.

While rain has brought relief from the sweltering conditions, weather experts warn that the approaching thunderstorms could create hazardous conditions. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather, secure outdoor objects and remain alert to official advisories.