Pakistan plays key role as US-Iran peace talks advance in Switzerland

BÜRGENSTOCK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir held a key meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Zurich on Sunday, as diplomatic efforts gathered momentum under the ongoing US-Iran peace framework.

The meeting was also attended by US envoy Steve Witkoff and former US presidential adviser Jared Kushner, highlighting Washington’s high-level engagement in the evolving diplomatic process.

Officials said the engagement marks the first formal round of consultations following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on June 17, 2026. Pakistan, which played a mediating role in the agreement, reiterated its commitment to supporting the implementation of understandings reached between the two sides.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and COAS & CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meeting with Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance and the US delegation on the sidelines of US-Iran technical level talks as a follow-up of Islamabad MoU being held in Burgenstock,… pic.twitter.com/l9svG0CwoB — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 21, 2026

In parallel, high-level Pakistan-Iran talks also began, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing diplomatic coordination. The Pakistani delegation includes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while the Iranian side is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Officials described the discussions as focused on mutual interests, regional stability, and continued high-level cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and COAS & CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meeting with the Iranian delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at US-Iran technical level talks as a follow-up of Islamabad MoU… pic.twitter.com/LPGOqrqRkZ — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 21, 2026

Meanwhile, technical-level negotiations between the United States and Iran are set to begin in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, under the framework of the Islamabad MoU. Delegations from the United States, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar are taking part in the talks aimed at advancing implementation of commitments agreed between Washington and Tehran.

US-Iran agreement framework

The broader US-Iran deal was signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acting as mediator. Under the 14-point agreement, both sides agreed to a framework to end the conflict, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and establish a 60-day roadmap for further negotiations.

The agreement, which brought an end to more than 100 days of hostilities, has been welcomed by the international community.

Under the deal, once a final settlement is reached on Iran’s nuclear programme, the United States will facilitate the release of a $300 billion reconstruction fund supported by regional partners.