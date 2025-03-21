Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Army captain martyred, 10 terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

Army Captain Martyred 10 Terrorists Killed In Di Khan Operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed ten terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district, said military’s media wing in a statement on Friday.

The operation was conducted on reported presence of Khwarij on March 20, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a press release.

During the conduct of operation, own troops, after stealthily surrounding the khwarij location, effectively engaged them and resultantly all ten terrorists were killed.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Captain Hasnain Akhtar (age: 24 years, resident of District Jhelum), who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Captain Husnain was a brave officer and was renowned for his courage, bold and daring actions during previous operations.

“During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians,” read the statement.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave young officers further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have lauded security forces for a successful operation against terrorists.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

