Tecno Pouvoir 4 Series: Powerful, Striking & high-function Smartphone

Smartphones manufactured by TECNO Mobiles possess premium quality and reflect innovation. Maintaining its legacy TECNO has always provided the best camera phones equipped with exquisite battery-life, spacious memory, and an advanced built-in processor at the most budget-friendly prices. Its recent launch of the Pouvoir 4 series, consisting of sleek design, large ratio display, and powerful processor, is yet another example of brand excellence giving the consumers an extraordinary gaming and videography experience.

The battery timing of Pouvoir 4 could last for 4 days straight with one single boost of full charging. Its powerful 6000mAh Battery comes with an 18W supercharger allowing you to restore power in less time. Such ideal battery qualities are the need of every other person today, due to the fast pace of timing in everyone’s life. Being specific this phone allows you 790 minutes of movie timing,510 mins of video recording, and 630 mins of gaming without the hassle of connecting the charging wires and laying uncomfortably close to the nearest socket.

Pouvoir 4’s 7-inches Dot-Notch display screen provides you with cinematic visuals and mesmerizing HD effects. The phone comes with a 90.55% super screen ratio, 20.5:9 visual proportions, 480 nits brightness, and 720x1640 high-resolution specs. Contemporarily, TECNO is the only brand offering matte and glossy phone apparel in the market. Pouvoir 4, also comes in three gradient hues of Cosmic Shine，Ice Jadeite，Fascinating Purple as per the consumer demand.

Inspired by its name, the phone is equipped with a ‘powerful’ high-functioning processor and a chipset of 128GB Internal storage to function without any lags or glitches. It consists of Android 10+ HiOS v6.1 fastest software. Also, the phone is packed with a processor named Mediatek Helio P22 with a type 64-bit, 2.0 GHz Octa-core, Cortex-A53; processor. With the spacious 6 GB RAM and PowerVR GE8320 graphics processor TECNO presents you with the most impactful video watching and gaming experience, unlike any other phone.

The Pouvoir 4 Pro can give great competition to the known brands when compared to its advanced specifications. The phone is a luxury on its own providing you with the best options and outranking the best of the phones. Its build-up, design, and 6000 mAh battery-life are the most prominent features which fascinate the consumers and its strong contenders. With this innovation TECNO has yet gain manifested its eminence.