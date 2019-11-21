Opposition’s APC to be held in Islamabad today
10:06 AM | 21 Nov, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Opposition parties will hold All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad today (Thursday).
According to media reports, the APC will be held at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in Islamabad where the opposition parties will discuss the future course of action against the government.
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other opposition parties will attend the meeting to discuss anti-government rallies.
