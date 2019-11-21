Helicopter crash kills two US servicemen in Afghanistan
Share
KABUL – Two United States (US) service members were killed after the Taliban shot down a US helicopter in Afghanistan’s Logar province.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed in a tweet that US Chinook helicopter was completely destroyed last night as it was trying to raid Taliban position in the area.
US military said in a statement that “The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire.”
The US military statement added that in accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of their next of kin is complete.
The recent crash brought the number of US deaths in Afghanistan this year to 19.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019