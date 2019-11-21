Helicopter crash kills two US servicemen in Afghanistan

KABUL – Two United States (US) service members were killed after the Taliban shot down a US helicopter in Afghanistan’s Logar province.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed in a tweet that US Chinook helicopter was completely destroyed last night as it was trying to raid Taliban position in the area.

US military said in a statement that “The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire.”

The US military statement added that in accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of their next of kin is complete.

The recent crash brought the number of US deaths in Afghanistan this year to 19.