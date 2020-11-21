Pakistan rejects Indian PM Modi’s groundless allegations
Web Desk
10:53 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Indian Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday to categorically reject the completely groundless allegations by the Prime Minister of India and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs seeking to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in Nagrota in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

It was communicated that the Government of Pakistan views these entirely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations as part of India’s desperate attempts to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJK and its state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

It was further communicated that India’s history of conducting false flag operations in IIOJK and inside India to malign Pakistan was well-known. Any attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in any false flag operation or stage-managed incident would not carry any credibility whatsoever. The hope was expressed that India would desist from making any miscalculation in this context as it did in 2019.

Pakistan has already put forth irrefutable evidence, extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The Indian side was once again urged to eschew the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, dismantle the terror infrastructure that it has established to inflict terrorism on Pakistan, and stop the use of other countries’ soil for sponsorship of terrorist activities against Pakistan.

The Indian side was also urged to desist from the use of its usual diversionary tactics and instead take practical steps to implement the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute granting the inalienable right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

