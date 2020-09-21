Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wished happy birthday to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Nawaz Sharif also prayed for him. He wrote: “Dear @BBhuttoZardari,wishing you many happy returns of the day. God Bless, NS.”
Dear @BBhuttoZardari, wishing you many happy returns of the day. God Bless, NS— Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) September 21, 2020
Bilawal Butto Zardari who has turned 32-year old today is celebrating his birthday and receiving birthday messages from world leaders, political parties head and workers of his party.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif also wished him birthday, with prayers and good wishes. She tweeted: “A very happy birthday @BBhuttoZardari & many happy returns. Thank you for your warm hospitality yesterday. Warm regards & prayers.”
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also received huge applause for his courageous role for democratic movement against PTI government yesterday (Sunday) and hosting opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) to get united against the ruling PTI.
