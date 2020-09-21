Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Web Desk
04:21 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Share

LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wished happy birthday to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz Sharif also prayed for him. He wrote: “Dear @BBhuttoZardari,wishing you many happy returns of the day. God Bless, NS.”

Bilawal Butto Zardari who has turned 32-year old today is celebrating his birthday and receiving birthday messages from world leaders, political parties head and workers of his party.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also wished him birthday, with prayers and good wishes. She tweeted: “A very happy birthday @BBhuttoZardari & many happy returns. Thank you for your warm hospitality yesterday. Warm regards & prayers.”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also received huge applause for his courageous role for democratic movement against PTI government yesterday (Sunday) and hosting opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) to get united against the ruling PTI.

More From This Category
Sahiwal board declares FA, FSc 2020 annual result ...
01:56 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Check result as BISE Bahawalpur announces FA, Fsc ...
01:50 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
BISE Sargodha declares FA, FSC 2020 annual ...
01:44 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Lahore board announces FA, FSC 2020 annual ...
01:31 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
NCOC allows reopening of middle schools under ...
12:56 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
India bars Sikhs to attend death anniversary ...
12:42 PM | 22 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hrithik Roshan follows Mahira Khan on Instagram
12:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr