Sindh launches SMS service to verify vehicles’ registration

KARACHI - Sindh Excise Department has launched SMS service to verify registration of vehicles, reported Radio Pakistan.

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, in a statement, said the registration of vehicles can be verified by sending computerized national identity card number to 8147.

He said the SMS service has been introduced for the convenience of people as well as to discourage vehicle theft and other crimes.

Earlier, this facility was only available on the website of the provincial Excise Department.