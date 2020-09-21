Sindh launches SMS service to verify vehicles’ registration
Web Desk
10:47 AM | 21 Sep, 2020
Sindh launches SMS service to verify vehicles’ registration
Share

KARACHI - Sindh Excise Department has launched SMS service to verify registration of vehicles, reported Radio Pakistan.

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, in a statement, said the registration of vehicles can be verified by sending computerized national identity card number to 8147.

He said the SMS service has been introduced for the convenience of people as well as to discourage vehicle theft and other crimes.

Earlier, this facility was only available on the website of the provincial Excise Department.

More From This Category
Sindh launches SMS service to verify vehicles’ ...
10:47 AM | 21 Sep, 2020
Suzuki likely to unveil 9th Generation Alto this ...
11:48 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
PS5 to be launched on November 12 for $499.99
06:34 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Awesome.Safe. Upgrade! Compromise, When You Are ...
06:00 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
TECNO “REAL HERO” Spark 6 with Heroic theme ...
03:07 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
OPPO Reno4 Series available now in Pakistan
11:29 AM | 18 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate Amal’s first birthday
01:53 PM | 21 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr