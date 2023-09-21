Islamabad weather update

Partly cloudy, and dry weather is likely to prevail in the twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi during the next 12 hours, Met Office said.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the cloudy weather, there are thin chances of showers in capital on Thursday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached around 31°C. Humidity was recorded at over 82 percent in the city. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 16km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 50, which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Met Office said the low-pressure area has weakened which will move southwestward during the next 24 hours. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country from today (Thursday).