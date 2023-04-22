Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr with traditional fervour

LAHORE – Pakistanis on Saturday marked Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour as congregations were held today at open areas in mosques and Eidgahs across the country.
Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the crisis-hit country and the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.
In the capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where President Dr Arif Alvi and high officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz, and Salman Shehbaz offered Eid prayers in Lahore.
Thousands of Eid congregations were held in Punjab where strict security arrangements were in place to avoid any untoward incident.
Eid messages from political leaders
تمام امت مسلمہ کو عید الفطر کی خوشیاں مبارک ہوں#عيد_الفطر_المبارك pic.twitter.com/3w9CCsIhOl— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 22, 2023
Heartiest facilitations on the joyous occasion of Eid-al-Fitr to my fellow Pakistanis at home & abroad. This is also a time to remember the less fortunate amongst us still suffering from the recent floods, & Kashmiri brothers & sisters under brutal oppression. Eid Mubarak.— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 21, 2023
A very happy and blessed Eid Mubarak to the entire Muslim Ummah! 🌙— PMLN (@pmln_org) April 22, 2023
#Eid2023#عيد_الفطر_المبارك pic.twitter.com/2tEdiomw9h
