China selects two Pakistani astronauts for historic space mission

China has selected two Pakistani candidates for its human spaceflight program, and both have departed for training.

According to Chinese state media, the selected candidates are Khurram Dawood and Muhammad Zeeshan.

This development marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s space journey, placing it among a limited group of nations actively participating in human spaceflight programs.

Pakistan is preparing to take part in a mission aboard the China Space Station, expected by the end of 2026. One Pakistani astronaut will serve as a payload specialist during the Shenzhou mission.

During the mission, the astronaut will conduct experiments in microgravity across fields such as material science, fluid physics, life sciences, and biotechnology.

The outcomes of this research could contribute to tackling climate change, improving food security, and advancing industrial innovation.

Shehbaz Sharif praised SUPARCO for its progress in deep space research and also highlighted the strong and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, calling the collaboration another example of close bilateral ties.