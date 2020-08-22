Pakistan congratulates Turkey for biggest natural gas discovery
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday congratulated to the Turkish leadership and people as the country announced making "biggest natural gas discovery" in the Black Sea.
"I must congratulate our friends, President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) and the people of Turkey, on their biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea. Friends revel and rejoice in the happiness and prosperity of friends. Mashallah," the president said on his Twitter handle.
I must congratulate our friends, President @RTErdogan and the people of Turkey, on their biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea.— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 22, 2020
Friends revel and rejoice in the happiness and prosperity of friends. Mashallah.
On Friday, Turkey announced to have found 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the biggest ever discovery in the Black Sea with a worth of around $65 billion.
The amount of gas reserves in the discovered field could meet Turkey's total gas consumption for seven to eight years without any additional gas imports.
