LG polls in KP start of a devolved local govt system: PM Imran
03:31 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
LG polls in KP start of a devolved local govt system: PM Imran
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the start of modern, devolved local government system as exists in successful democracies.

The prime minister took to twitter and said that amidst the noise over KP LG election, no one realizes this point. He said directly elected Tehsil nazims will improve governance and create future leaders.

He said that for the first time in our 74-year history we have an empowered local government system.

Pakistani politicians have been having a field day since the ruling party's defeat was made obvious in the first phase of LG polls in KP, with Opposition party JUI-F emerging victorious and PTI failing to bag a single mayor seat out of the four.

On Tuesday, PM Imran Khan had conceded defeat, admitting that wrong candidate selection was a major cause for the PTI's shock defeat in the recent polls.

