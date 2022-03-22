PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Peshawar
06:09 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
Share
A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft has crashed near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital on Tuesday during a routine training mission.
No casualties have been reported in the crash that occurred near Warsak road of Peshawar while PAF did not specify the pilot's condition.
Rescue officials and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the crash site and started relief activities.
More to follow…
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Peshawar06:09 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Azerbaijan’s defence minister, Kyrgyzstan’s FM call on Pakistan ...05:43 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
-
- OIC moot: PM Imran calls on Muslim world to adopt united front to ...04:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
-
Sarah Khan's daughter wins hearts with latest video
03:46 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Wasim Akram wishes his ‘love’ Shaniera on 40th birthday01:11 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022