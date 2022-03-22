PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Peshawar
Web Desk
06:09 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Peshawar
Source: File photo
Share

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft has crashed near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital on Tuesday during a routine training mission.

No casualties have been reported in the crash that occurred near Warsak road of Peshawar while PAF did not specify the pilot's condition.

Rescue officials and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the crash site and started relief activities. 

More to follow…

More From This Category
Azerbaijan’s defence minister, Kyrgyzstan’s ...
05:43 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
OIC moot: PM Imran calls on Muslim world to adopt ...
04:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
IN PICS: Pakistan hosts OIC foreign minister’s ...
02:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
PepsiCo Pakistan: World Water Day 2022
01:46 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
Broadsheet's Moussavi apologises to Nawaz Sharif ...
12:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
Saudi FM Faisal calls on COAS Bajwa ahead of OIC ...
10:52 AM | 22 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan's daughter wins hearts with latest video
03:46 PM | 22 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr