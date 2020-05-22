Coronavirus situation can further worsen, says govt after easing lockdown
02:32 PM | 22 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has warned the COVID-19 situation could further worsen if the people did not practice the precautionary measures.

His statement comes after the federal government eased lockdown measures, allowing markets, shopping plazas and other places to reopen.

Briefing the media in Islamabad on Friday, Mirza said the country recorded 2603 new coronavirus cases with fifty deaths during the last twenty four hours which are the highest in a single day.

He said the country also conducted the highest number of coronavirus tests during the last twenty-four hours.

The Special Assistant recalled that the lockdown was eased in view of the difficulties of the poor people and the daily wagers, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr Zafar Mirza appealed the people to follow the SOPs agreed for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in the prayers of Juma-tul-Wida and Eid.

He said it has been made mandatory for the people to wear masks at any gathering or while using the public transport. He said this will help the people to keep themselves and others safe from the contagion.

