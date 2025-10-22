Six burned alive as militants torch vehicle over extortion refusal in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN – Khawarij militants set a vehicle ablaze in Mirali, North Waziristan, after the occupants refused to pay extortion, burning six people alive.

According to reports, the extremists doused the car with petrol and ignited it, killing six unarmed, innocent civilians in an act of terror.

Security forces, alerted to the incident, cordoned off the area and launched search operations to hunt down the militants.

Residents of Mirali condemned the atrocity and urged the government to rid them of these monsters, asking how such brutality—claimed in the name of Islam or jihad—can justify killing innocent people over personal enmity.