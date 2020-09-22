PM Imran lauds Chinese leadership for socio-economic priorities

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the priorities of the Chinese leadership for its people, which have played a remarkable role in China’s socio-economic transformation.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad, he said there is a lot to learn from Beijing’s example of economic development and poverty alleviation.

During the call, the Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Yao in further deepening and strengthening Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”.

He conveyed that the people of Pakistan are keenly looking forward to welcoming President Xi Jinping to their country.

The Prime Minister underlined that during the ambassador’s tenure, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had entered the second phase focusing on industrialization, agriculture and socio-economic development, and it would play a key role in promoting regional growth and prosperity.

Ambassador Yao Jing emphasized that with the prime minister’s personal focus on poverty alleviation and people-centered approach, CPEC has entered into its second phase, and would deliver substantial and immense benefits not only to the people of Pakistan but also the entire region, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Ambassador Yao said Pakistan’s policy of smart lockdown in containing COVID-19 is internationally recognized and could be followed as a model by others to deal with its possible second wave.