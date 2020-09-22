‘You are our heroes’: CJCSC Gen Nadeem confers civil awards on eminent scientists, engineers

RAWALPINDI - General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organizations for their meritorious services, said military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CJCSC conferred the awards on behalf of President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi at the Investiture Ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Chairman JCSC lauded the services of scientists and engineers and said: “You are our heroes, the unseen, we owe you our gratitude".

23 awardees including three female scientists were conferred with the awards, it added.