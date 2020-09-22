‘You are our heroes’: CJCSC Gen Nadeem confers civil awards on eminent scientists, engineers
Share
RAWALPINDI - General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organizations for their meritorious services, said military’s media wing.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CJCSC conferred the awards on behalf of President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi at the Investiture Ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.
Our Real Heroes @OfficialDGISPR #CivilAwardsForSceintists pic.twitter.com/QnqslNPKZp— Mahmood Idrees (@MahmoodIdrees7) September 22, 2020
Chairman JCSC lauded the services of scientists and engineers and said: “You are our heroes, the unseen, we owe you our gratitude".
23 awardees including three female scientists were conferred with the awards, it added.
- SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY12:22 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Shehbaz Sharif appears before LHC for interim bail extension in money ...11:35 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Express yourself with a phone that speaks to ...10:56 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- US State Department warns Americans to avoid gatherings in Belarus, ...09:35 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Mahira Khan looks flawless in latest pictures03:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Khalid Ahmad wins Best Actor Award at Harlem International Film Fest02:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- You’re not exactly Mother Teresa: Shaniera Akram takes a dig at ...01:25 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020