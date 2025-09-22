A Karachi Podcaster Finds His Voice at Home with Temu

With Temu’s all-in-one marketplace, a Karachi podcaster turned his passion project into a growing platform for thousands of listeners

Ali Qasim, 37, is an entrepreneur who runs a marketing agency in Karachi. But beyond his day-to-day work, he is also a passionate podcaster, sharing his thoughts and conversations as a side project. His channel has steadily grown and now attracts nearly 2,000 followers on YouTube, a milestone that motivates him to keep creating.

In the past, Qasim relied on rented studios far from his home to record his episodes. Each session cost between PKR 10,000 and 15,000 per hour, while the editing charges are separate and producing a single episode often required three to four hours of studio time. Yet the biggest drain wasn’t just money, it was time. The round trip to the studio took at least three hours, and when traffic jammed, the delays stretched even longer.

Eventually, Qasim began to question whether it was worth the effort. Instead of spending hours commuting and paying steep rental fees, Qasim realized he could record his solo episodes from home with his own setup, while still using professional studios when he hosted interview-style sessions. After comparing both online and offline options, he found that Temu, the global e-commerce platform, offered everything he needed in one place.

“The variety on Temu really stood out,” Qasim says while speaking with Daily Pakistan. “From professional equipment to small accessories, I didn’t have to waste time searching everywhere. It was all just a few clicks away.”

Podcast gear bought from Temu. Photo Credit: Ali Qasim

His decision also aligned with a broader trend. In 2025, there are about 584.1 million listeners globally, up around 6.8% from 2024, according to eMarketer. Pakistan is experiencing a similar surge, with its podcasting industry expected to reach USD 80 million by the end of 2025, reflecting the same rapid growth that is reshaping how people consume content across the globe.

To build his home studio, Qasim ordered a complete set of essentials from Temu: a microphone kit with stand and audio mixer for professional sound, high-quality headphones for clear playback, LED video lighting for future video podcasts, and decorative items to create the right aesthetic.With all the costs added up, the total was still lower than what he would normally pay for a single recording session at a rented studio.

The equipment arrived neatly packed and high quality, and soon Qasim’s room transformed into a sleek creative space. For the first time, he had complete control over his schedule and content, recording whenever inspiration struck. The home setup allowed him to focus more on conversations with his listeners, while also scaling his brand and expanding his creative output.

High Quality Podcast Mic bought from Temu. Photo Credit: Ali Qasim

Recently, Qasim’s show has begun to pay off and generate revenue. What started as a costly hobby is now evolving into a side business, giving him the encouragement and resources to keep investing in his passion.

“My goal now is to raise the quality even higher,” Qasimsays. “With the right setup at home, I can focus on creating more meaningful content, reach a larger audience, and continue growing this passion into something bigger.”