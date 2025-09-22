Supreme Court issues written verdict on military trial intra-court appeals

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has released its written judgment on the intra-court appeals filed against military trials.

According to reports, the constitutional bench had accepted the intra-court appeals on May 7, setting aside the earlier five-judge ruling that had struck down military trials.

Justice Aminuddin Khan authored the 68-page judgment, with Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar adding a 47-page supplementary note endorsed by Justices Amin, Hasan Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, and Shahid Bilal. Justices Jamal Mandokhail and Naeem Afghan wrote dissenting notes.

The verdict allowed military trials while granting convicts the right to appeal. The court also directed the government to legislate within 45 days to ensure this right of appeal.