USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches higher against Dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained ground against US dollar on first working day of the week, rising 0.06percent to 281.28, with single-day gain of Re0.18.

Last week, the currency had also edged up slightly, closing at 281.46 compared to 281.55 the previous week, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

USD to PKR Rate Today

Date Exchange Rate Change Sept 22 281.28 +0.06% (+Re 0.18) Sept 20 281.46 —

On the global front, greenback remained stable as investors awaited a series of Federal Reserve speeches that could indicate the future direction of interest rates.

Early Asian trading saw subdued currency movements after last week’s volatility driven by rate decisions from the Fed, Bank of England, and Bank of Japan.

Oil prices edged higher, supported by geopolitical tensions, with Brent crude at $66.96 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude at $62.88 per barrel.