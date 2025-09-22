US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate Today in Pakistan – Open Market Currency Rates – 22 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee held steady in open market on first working day of the week, showing minimal fluctuations against leading foreign currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, and Saudi Riyal.

US Dollar was being traded at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs282.85 for selling. Euro stood at Rs332.6 (buying) and Rs336.6 (selling), while UK Pound hovered at Rs384.5 and Rs389.5.

Other currencies such as the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, Kuwaiti Dinar, Malaysian Ringgit, Swiss Franc, and New Zealand Dollar recorded no major changes from the previous session, reflecting a broadly stable trend in the market.

As currency values directly influence inflation, interest rates, and trade flows, both investors and policymakers closely monitor these movements to gauge economic direction.