US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate Today in Pakistan – Open Market Currency Rates – 22 Sept 2025

By News Desk
8:58 am | Sep 22, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee held steady in open market on first working day of the week, showing minimal fluctuations against leading foreign currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, and Saudi Riyal.

US Dollar was being traded at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs282.85 for selling. Euro stood at Rs332.6 (buying) and Rs336.6 (selling), while UK Pound hovered at Rs384.5 and Rs389.5.

Other currencies such as the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, Kuwaiti Dinar, Malaysian Ringgit, Swiss Franc, and New Zealand Dollar recorded no major changes from the previous session, reflecting a broadly stable trend in the market.

As currency values directly influence inflation, interest rates, and trade flows, both investors and policymakers closely monitor these movements to gauge economic direction.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

