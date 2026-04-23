62 mobile phone models set to become costlier as govt revises customs valuation

ISLAMABAD – The government has raised taxes on used imported mobile phones by updating their customs valuation, making 62 models across various brands more expensive for consumers.

According to reports, the Directorate General of Customs Valuation under the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a new customs valuation ruling for imported mobile phones. The ruling stipulates that all future imports will be taxed according to the newly determined valuation rates.

The revised ruling, issued under Ruling No. 2070 — which replaces the previous valuation order — applies to all used mobile phones regardless of their physical condition. However, an important eligibility condition has been introduced: any imported used handset must have been activated at least six months prior to import. Importers will also be required to furnish activation details of each device at the time of clearance.

New prices have been set on the basis of market and import data, and officials say the updated valuation will apply to all incoming used mobile phone shipments going forward. As a result, 62 models from several well-known brands have seen a direct price increase, with the overall cost of importing used handsets expected to rise considerably.