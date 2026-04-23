Latest

Forex

Forex Rates Today – Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 23 April 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 23, 2026

KARACHI – Currency markets in Pakistan show mixed movements, US Dollar continued to dominate the market, trading at Rs279.25 for buying and Rs279.9 for selling.

Euro remained firm as well, standing at Rs327.49 and Rs332.96, respectively. The UK Pound sterling held its high value, being traded at Rs376.96 for buying and Rs382.75 for selling.

UAE dirham was recorded at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs77 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.3 and Rs75.45. Other regional currencies such as the Qatari riyal and Omani riyal were also stable, reflecting consistent demand in the local exchange market.

Kuwaiti dinar remained one of the strongest currencies, trading at Rs877.5 for buying and Rs888.52 for selling. The Bahraini dinar followed closely, while the Canadian and Australian dollars were seen trading above Rs200.

Asian currencies showed relatively lower values, with the Chinese yuan trading around Rs39, the Japanese yen below Rs2, and the Indian rupee hovering near Rs2.3. Meanwhile, currencies like the Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht, and Norwegian krone recorded moderate rates.

 

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 279.9
Euro EUR 327.49 332.96
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.96 382.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 198.14 204.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 725.7 740.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.85 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.25
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.35
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.5 888.52
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.3 66.75
NewZealand Dollar NZD 163.35 165.1
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.6 27.9
Omani Riyal OMR 721.3 731.34
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.21 72.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.44 223.75
Swedish Korona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 355.87 358.95
Thai Baht THB 8.25 8.45
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now