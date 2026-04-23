Forex Rates Today – Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 23 April 2026

KARACHI – Currency markets in Pakistan show mixed movements, US Dollar continued to dominate the market, trading at Rs279.25 for buying and Rs279.9 for selling.

Euro remained firm as well, standing at Rs327.49 and Rs332.96, respectively. The UK Pound sterling held its high value, being traded at Rs376.96 for buying and Rs382.75 for selling.

UAE dirham was recorded at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs77 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.3 and Rs75.45. Other regional currencies such as the Qatari riyal and Omani riyal were also stable, reflecting consistent demand in the local exchange market.

Kuwaiti dinar remained one of the strongest currencies, trading at Rs877.5 for buying and Rs888.52 for selling. The Bahraini dinar followed closely, while the Canadian and Australian dollars were seen trading above Rs200.

Asian currencies showed relatively lower values, with the Chinese yuan trading around Rs39, the Japanese yen below Rs2, and the Indian rupee hovering near Rs2.3. Meanwhile, currencies like the Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht, and Norwegian krone recorded moderate rates.