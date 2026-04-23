Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in PSL 11

LAHORE – Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the 35th match of PSL 11, thanks to a half-century by David Warner and explosive batting from Khushdil Shah.

In the match played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Karachi Kings won the toss and invited Lahore Qalandars to bat first.

For Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Farooq opened the innings, but the start was poor as Farooq was run out for 18 with the team score at 24.

Later, Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique built a strong 110-run partnership. Fakhar scored 61 runs off 41 balls, hitting 3 sixes and 5 fours, while Abdullah Shafique remained a key performer with 62 runs off 36 balls.

Chasing a 200-run target, Karachi Kings lost Jason Roy early at a score of 10, but David Warner led the charge with an aggressive 63 off 44 balls.

Moeen Ali contributed 39 runs off 17 balls, while Khushdil Shah played a match-winning knock of 44 runs off just 14 balls, turning the game around.

Karachi Kings successfully chased the 200-run target in 18.4 overs, losing five wickets.

For Lahore Qalandars, Ubaid Shah took three wickets, while Daniel Sams and Haris Rauf picked up one wicket each.