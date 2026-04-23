Rawalpindiz end eight-match losing streak with six-wicket win over Islamabad United

KARACHI – Rawalpindiz finally broke their winless run in PSL 11, defeating Islamabad United by six wickets in Match 34 of the tournament played in Karachi on Thursday.

Having lost eight consecutive matches, Rawalpindiz won the toss and opted to field first. Islamabad United were bowled out for 137 in 20 overs, with Devon Conway top-scoring on 40 runs.

In reply, Rawalpindiz chased down the 138-run target in the 19th over, losing just four wickets. Captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed 45, Kamran Ghulam added 42, while Daryl Mitchell finished unbeaten on 32 to guide the team home comfortably.

The victory ends Rawalpindiz’ difficult campaign streak and gives the side their first points on the board in PSL 11.