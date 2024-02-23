Punjab Anti-Corruption arrests Imran Riaz Khan, says lawyer Ali Ashfaq

LAHORE – Pakistani TV show host and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan was arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, said his lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq.
Taking to X, commonly known as Twitter which is facing outages in Pakistan, the counsel of Imran Riaz Khan said that his client had already known about the move of the ACE.
“I know the location where Imran Riaz has been kept. It is the seventh round in two years. May Allah protect the secrets of all,” said Mian Ali Ashfaq.
Imran Riaz, a political commentator who remains at odds with the country's powerful quarters, was reportedly held from his Lahore residence in the wee hours of Friday.
Clips of Khan’s arrest are circulating on X/Twitter and other social media.
Arrest video of Imran Riaz Khan.. pic.twitter.com/23f6m8BitD— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 22, 2024
In September last year, the journalist - who became a controversial political commentator over the years - returned home safely after being held for over four months.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.60
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
