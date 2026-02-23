‘Non-negotiable security’: Pakistan defends air strikes inside Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan, eliminating scores of hardcore militants in what officials term as retaliatory operation against groups blamed for recent suicide attacks in Pakistan.

The action targeted individuals responsible for violence in Islamabad, Bajaur and Bannu, attacks that had claimed the lives of security personnel and civilians. The government officials insisted strikes were intelligence-driven and precise, stressing that every possible precaution was taken to avoid civilian casualties.

They argue that Afghan territory has increasingly become safe haven for militant networks, with UN report allegedly identifying fighters from 21 different organisations operating from across the border.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry defended operation, saying Islamabad has always sought dialogue but cannot tolerate the use of foreign soil for proxy attacks. He made it clear that “national security is non-negotiable” and urged Afghanistan to dismantle militant sanctuaries, warning that lasting peace depends on decisive action against cross-border militancy.

The ruling PML-N representative further alleged that external actors, including India, are funding and training groups to target Pakistan, claims that could intensify diplomatic friction.

The strikes come amid rising security concerns following a series of high-profile suicide bombings, prompting Pakistan to adopt a more aggressive stance against militant threats. While officials frame the operation as necessary self-defence, critics warn that cross-border actions could heighten regional tensions and complicate diplomatic relations.

Tensions erupt after deadly cross-border strikes. Afghan authorities condemned the operation as a breach of international law and vowed to respond, accusing Pakistani forces of targeting civilian sites.

Islamabad insists the strikes targeted militant networks responsible for attacks on its soil and says repeated warnings to Kabul about cross-border militancy have gone unheeded. Officials argue the operation was intelligence-led and aimed at militant hideouts, not civilians.

The strikes in heels of a suicide bombing on a security convoy in Bannu killed two soldiers, escalating concerns about militant violence.