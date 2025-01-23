Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Smog: A Silent Crisis in Pakistan

Lahore Chokes Under Another Smog Season As Aqi Reaches Over 300

As winter rolls in, so does the thick, suffocating haze enveloping Pakistan’s major cities.

Smog isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a disaster that affects our health, environment, and economy. Every year, cities like Lahore and Karachi make headlines for their dangerously high levels of air pollution. Yet, the crisis persists; for most people, it has become a part of life rather than something to fight against.

Smog is created by a toxic combination of vehicle pollution, factories, crop burning, and construction. The black clouds of smoke rising from poorly maintained vehicles on crowded roads are common in urban Pakistan. Industrial areas spew pollutants into the air without much restriction. Farmers often resort to burning leftover crops in rural areas, sending massive amounts of smoke into the atmosphere. These practices have been going on for years, but their combined impact is now impossible to ignore.

For the average citizen, smog means much more than dirty air. Hospitals fill up during smog season with patients complaining of respiratory problems, asthma, and heart issues.

Children and elderly people are the worst hit, but nobody is truly safe. On top of that, smog disrupts everyday life—schools are forced to close, flights get delayed, and visibility on roads becomes so poor that accidents rise sharply. Farmers, too, suffer as crops grow slower and yields drop because sunlight can’t penetrate the thick haze.

The government has introduced measures to address the issue, but they’re insufficient.

Policies aimed at controlling emissions exist on paper but are rarely enforced. Meanwhile, public awareness campaigns are limited, and many people don’t understand how their actions contribute to the problem. There are talks about shifting to cleaner energy or introducing better urban planning, but progress is painfully slow.

So what’s the solution? A shift towards renewable energy sources could reduce reliance on fossil fuels, major contributors to pollution. Educating farmers about alternatives to crop burning, such as using crop residue for biofuel or composting, could help tackle the issue at its source.

Finally, stricter laws for factories and vehicles, paired with consistent enforcement, would make a real difference. Above all, there needs to be a collective effort—the government, businesses, and citizens working together. Smog isn’t just the air we breathe; it reflects the society we create.

 

 

Picture of Ayaan Rana
Ayaan Rana
The author is a student of A-Levels at Aitchison College. He can reached at ayaansr138@gmail.com.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 290.75 293.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.51 38.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.64 62.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.84 157.84
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.3 24.6
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 304.41 307.16
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search