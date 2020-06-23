Indian troops kill two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
10:41 AM | 23 Jun, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district today (Tuesday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation at Bandzoo area of the district.
The operation continued till last reports came in.
The authorities blocked all entry and exit points of the area and also suspended mobile internet services in the area.
