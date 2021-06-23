Balochistan education minister resigns over differences with govt
Share
QUETTA – Balochistan’s Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind resigned from his position on Wednesday over differences with the provincial government.
The leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a couple of tweets said that Centre neglected them and handed over to Jam Kamal Khan, the chief minister of Balochistan.
While addressing a session of the assembly, Rind said that his conscience did not allow him to be a part of provincial cabinet anymore.
ہم الیکشن جیت کے ائے ہیں، ہمیں مرکز نے نظر انداز کیا، اور جام صاحب کے حوالے کیا، میرا منسٹر ہونا اپنے علاقے والوں کے ساتھ ذیادتی تھی، کیو نکہ جام صاحب نے ہر کام میں ہمارے لیے رکاوٹ کھڑی کی۔ اس لیے میں نے بہتر سمجھا کی میں یہ ذمہ داری چھور دوں۔ pic.twitter.com/Lm0bRvMUkQ— Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind (@SardarRindPTI) June 23, 2021
Expressing reservations, he said that his constituency was ignored in the Budget 2021-22, which was presented last week amid chaos outside the assembly.
He further said that CM Jamal Kamal will be responsible if anything happened to him.
- Balochistan education minister resigns over differences with govt10:46 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
- #Iran foils sabotage attack on atomic energy agency building08:59 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
-
- 20 more matches decided in 2nd Tennis Lovers Punjab Open Tennis ...08:15 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
-
-
- ‘I don’t have a big belly,’ Abdul Qavi responds to his viral ...04:30 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
- The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar to a 'real match'04:06 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021