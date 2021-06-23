Balochistan education minister resigns over differences with govt

QUETTA – Balochistan’s Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind resigned from his position on Wednesday over differences with the provincial government.

The leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a couple of tweets said that Centre neglected them and handed over to Jam Kamal Khan, the chief minister of Balochistan.

While addressing a session of the assembly, Rind said that his conscience did not allow him to be a part of provincial cabinet anymore.

ہم الیکشن جیت کے ائے ہیں، ہمیں مرکز نے نظر انداز کیا، اور جام صاحب کے حوالے کیا، میرا منسٹر ہونا اپنے علاقے والوں کے ساتھ ذیادتی تھی، کیو نکہ جام صاحب نے ہر کام میں ہمارے لیے رکاوٹ کھڑی کی۔ اس لیے میں نے بہتر سمجھا کی میں یہ ذمہ داری چھور دوں۔ pic.twitter.com/Lm0bRvMUkQ — Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind (@SardarRindPTI) June 23, 2021

Expressing reservations, he said that his constituency was ignored in the Budget 2021-22, which was presented last week amid chaos outside the assembly.

He further said that CM Jamal Kamal will be responsible if anything happened to him.