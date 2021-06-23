Balochistan education minister resigns over differences with govt

10:46 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Balochistan education minister resigns over differences with govt
QUETTA – Balochistan’s Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind resigned from his position on Wednesday over differences with the provincial government.

The leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a couple of tweets said that Centre neglected them and handed over to Jam Kamal Khan, the chief minister of Balochistan.

While addressing a session of the assembly, Rind said that his conscience did not allow him to be a part of provincial cabinet anymore.

Expressing reservations, he said that his constituency was ignored in the Budget 2021-22, which was presented last week amid chaos outside the assembly.

He further said that CM Jamal Kamal will be responsible if anything happened to him.

